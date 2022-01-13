OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
1-2-2
(one, two, two)
7-0-1-6
(seven, zero, one, six)
8-8-2-8-3
(eight, eight, two, eight, three)
Estimated jackpot: $48 million
