Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-3

(four, eight, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-1-3-6

(two, one, three, six)

Pick 5 Midday

6-7-1-0-6

(six, seven, one, zero, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $124 million

In Other News
1
Four people killed; 2 people in critical condition after Clark County...
2
Mission Roll Call looks to lower veteran suicide with nationwide...
3
Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2nd inmate death since...
4
Clark State named finalist for national award
5
Law enforcement seizes drugs, cash, firearms in Springfield search; One...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top