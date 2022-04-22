OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
2-0-9
(two, zero, nine)
2-9-5-6
(two, nine, five, six)
3-4-0-0-3
(three, four, zero, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: $400 million
In Other News
1
Kettering Health $20M Springfield emergency facility opens today
2
Jeff Wyler Automotive sells first car using cryptocurrency
3
Butler County GOP endorses embattled Auditor Roger Reynolds
4
Driver killed in I-75 crash died from multiple traumatic injuries...
5
Teen girl dies in Wayne Twp. crash, others injured