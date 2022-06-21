OH Lottery

BreakingNews
WATCH NOW: Jan. 6 committee focuses on election pressure
By The Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 290,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-2-3

(three, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

7-9-7-5

(seven, nine, seven, five)

Pick 5 Midday

0-7-3-6-7

(zero, seven, three, six, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 312,000,000

