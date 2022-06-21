OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 290,000,000
3-2-3
(three, two, three)
7-9-7-5
(seven, nine, seven, five)
0-7-3-6-7
(zero, seven, three, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 312,000,000
