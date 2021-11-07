OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
5-6-4
(five, six, four)
1-5-2-8
(one, five, two, eight)
8-9-8-1-5
(eight, nine, eight, one, five)
Estimated jackpot: $151 million
In Other News
1
Springfield mother’s slaying featured on true-crime TV show
2
First Clark County children 5-11 get COVID vaccine: ‘Today has filled...
3
Firefighters save 2 dogs in fire that destroys Springfield Twp. house
4
New law aims to increase organ donors through licenses, registrations
5
Police investigating body found in Springfield home as homicide, vigil...