OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000
9-6-6
(nine, six, six)
2-0-2-7
(two, zero, two, seven)
4-9-0-1-3
(four, nine, zero, one, three)
Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000
In Other News
1
Towne Mall purchase approved; Middletown council rejects housing...
2
CVS on High Street in Hamilton to close Thursday
3
Miami University receives more than $180K in federal grants
4
Middletown man charged with killing uncle arraigned on multiple charges
5
Champ City Black Business Month introduced in Springfield