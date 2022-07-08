BreakingNews
Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-7-2

(six, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

7-8-9-1

(seven, eight, nine, one)

Pick 5 Midday

1-5-0-8-9

(one, five, zero, eight, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000

