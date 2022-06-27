OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 328,000,000
5-6-0
(five, six, zero)
9-9-9-5
(nine, nine, nine, five)
8-8-3-2-2
(eight, eight, three, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: 346,000,000
