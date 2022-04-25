BreakingNews
Man accused in Kings Island campground stabbing arraigned in Mason court
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-0

(seven, four, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-2-8-3

(one, two, eight, three)

Pick 5 Midday

0-2-7-0-7

(zero, two, seven, zero, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $421 million

In Other News
1
911 dispatchers receive dozens of accidental calls from Kings Island
2
Violent incident at Kings Island Camp Cedar sends several to hospital
3
Kettering Health officially opens $20M Springfield facility
4
New opioids banned in Ohio after DeWine’s executive order
5
Oxford woman earns 1st place in weightlifting competition
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top