OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $84 million
5-6-5
(five, six, five)
0-1-7-2
(zero, one, seven, two)
7-0-3-5-9
(seven, zero, three, five, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
