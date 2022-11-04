OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
3-4-7
(three, four, seven)
8-8-7-6
(eight, eight, seven, six)
2-8-1-9-5
(two, eight, one, nine, five)
Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000
