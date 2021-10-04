dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-2

(eight, two, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-5-3-6

(zero, five, three, six)

Pick 5 Midday

8-0-6-4-4

(eight, zero, six, four, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $670 million

In Other News
1
Gabriel Brothers to open facility in Springfield, create more than 800...
2
Springfield post commander loved to spend time with family, friends
3
History, beer, & bratwurst: Oktoberfest returns to Champaign County
4
Local school boards see more verbal clashes over masks, other issues at
5
Child taken to hospital after low-speed impact with vehicle in...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top