OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $306 million
5-7-8
(five, seven, eight)
7-0-4-5
(seven, zero, four, five)
4-1-8-7-6
(four, one, eight, seven, six)
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
