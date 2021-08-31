dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $306 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-8

(five, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-4-5

(seven, zero, four, five)

Pick 5 Midday

4-1-8-7-6

(four, one, eight, seven, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

