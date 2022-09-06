OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000
9-9-9
(nine, nine, nine)
1-5-1-1
(one, five, one, one)
3-4-7-2-4
(three, four, seven, two, four)
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
