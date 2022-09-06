dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-9-9

(nine, nine, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

1-5-1-1

(one, five, one, one)

Pick 5 Midday

3-4-7-2-4

(three, four, seven, two, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

In Other News
1
Former Clark County school, Springfield factory to be torn down
2
Fairfield home builder killed, 21 injured in 9-vehicle crash on I-75...
3
Springfield industrial park ready to support growing air mobility...
4
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
5
Over-capacity Cincinnati pet shelter says ‘name your price’
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top