Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-7

(three, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

1-8-4-3

(one, eight, four, three)

Pick 5 Midday

7-6-6-1-2

(seven, six, six, one, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

In Other News
1
UC scientists study how robotic dogs, art-therapy app help depression...
2
JUST IN: Emergency shelter in Springfield open through weekend
3
Service dog inside car stolen in Middletown. Can you help?
4
‘The Voice’ winners to perform in Springfield at Clark State PAC
5
Crews free driver trapped after crashing into tree in Springfield
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top