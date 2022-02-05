OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
3-9-7
(three, nine, seven)
1-8-4-3
(one, eight, four, three)
7-6-6-1-2
(seven, six, six, one, two)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
