Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 42 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-8

(zero, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-7-9

(eight, four, seven, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

2-6-3-3-7

(two, six, three, three, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

In Other News
1
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-75 in West Chester
2
Matthew 25: Ministries sending help to Ukraine
3
Man who lived in home where missing woman’s body was found arrested
4
Cincinnati’s sister city of Kharkiv, Ukraine under attack in Russian...
5
Tri-State residents with ties to Ukraine watch in agony as Russia...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top