OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
0-3-8
(zero, three, eight)
8-4-7-9
(eight, four, seven, nine)
2-6-3-3-7
(two, six, three, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
