OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
3-2-6
(three, two, six)
2-5-2-7
(two, five, two, seven)
1-2-6-3-9
(one, two, six, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $48 million
