OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-5-7

(four, five, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-0-1

(four, two, zero, one)

Pick 5 Midday

0-2-1-3-1

(zero, two, one, three, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 680,000,000

