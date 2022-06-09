OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 226,000,000
3-4-7
(three, four, seven)
9-7-8-0
(nine, seven, eight, zero)
1-5-2-4-6
(one, five, two, four, six)
Estimated jackpot: 229,000,000
