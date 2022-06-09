OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Miamisburg diner closes due to rise in cost of goods
By The Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 226,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-7

(three, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-7-8-0

(nine, seven, eight, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

1-5-2-4-6

(one, five, two, four, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 229,000,000

