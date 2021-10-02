OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
6-5-9
(six, five, nine)
6-1-3-7
(six, one, three, seven)
1-5-4-3-6
(one, five, four, three, six)
Estimated jackpot: $620 million
In Other News
1
History, beer, & bratwurst: Oktoberfest returns to Champaign County
2
Local school boards see more verbal clashes over masks, other issues at
3
Child taken to hospital after low-speed impact with vehicle in...
4
Sen. Brown visits Springfield nonprofit that focuses on job training...
5
2 arraigned, 1 given $1M bond to charges related to 15-year-old’s...