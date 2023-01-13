dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-0-9

(two, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

5-0-7-4

(five, zero, seven, four)

Pick 5 Midday

6-4-4-1-2

(six, four, four, one, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000

