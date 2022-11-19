OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
2-5-0
(two, five, zero)
9-0-6-4
(nine, zero, six, four)
5-4-8-3-2
(five, four, eight, three, two)
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
