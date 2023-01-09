BreakingNews
Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-1-6

(eight, one, six)

Pick 4 Midday

2-1-8-0

(two, one, eight, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

1-0-6-2-8

(one, zero, six, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000

In Other News
1
Monroe council member resigns, leaving vacancy
2
Bengals-Ravens wild card ticket prices: Here’s what it will cost you
3
Fire sparks ammunition explosions as house burns down in Medway
4
Popular Cincinnati restaurant to close for more than a month for...
5
Resolution says Ohio House Republicans who voted against Merrin should...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top