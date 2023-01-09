OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
8-1-6
(eight, one, six)
2-1-8-0
(two, one, eight, zero)
1-0-6-2-8
(one, zero, six, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000
