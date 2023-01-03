OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
1-1-6
(one, one, six)
4-8-8-5
(four, eight, eight, five)
7-0-7-8-3
(seven, zero, seven, eight, three)
Estimated jackpot: 291,000,000
