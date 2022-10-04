OH Lottery

BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-8

(one, six, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-5-9-4

(nine, five, nine, four)

Pick 5 Midday

7-0-5-8-1

(seven, zero, five, eight, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 353,000,000

