OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-8-3

(zero, eight, three)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-1-2

(four, one, one, two)

Pick 5 Midday

1-6-7-8-5

(one, six, seven, eight, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

