OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
0-8-3
(zero, eight, three)
4-1-1-2
(four, one, one, two)
1-6-7-8-5
(one, six, seven, eight, five)
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
