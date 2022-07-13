OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 480,000,000
7-2-6
(seven, two, six)
0-8-5-4
(zero, eight, five, four)
2-7-1-0-4
(two, seven, one, zero, four)
Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000
In Other News
1
Assault of transgender Oxford man at Preble Co. campground under...
2
DeWine visits Clark County, celebrates $50 million reconstruction of...
3
Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Clark County
4
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash in Butler County
5
Ohio Challenge hot-air balloon event to have flyovers, giant screen so...