OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 480,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-2-6

(seven, two, six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-8-5-4

(zero, eight, five, four)

Pick 5 Midday

2-7-1-0-4

(two, seven, one, zero, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000

