OH Lottery

Explainer: What will, won’t you be allowed to do with your phone while driving under new law
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-7-2

(eight, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

6-1-4-1

(six, one, four, one)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-6-8-3

(zero, one, six, eight, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000

