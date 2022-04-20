OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
4-9-6-5
(four, nine, six, five)
7-6-8-2-2
(seven, six, eight, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: $370 million
In Other News
1
Teen girl dies in Wayne Twp. crash, others injured
2
Crash of two semis on I-75 was 287th fatality on Ohio roads this year
3
Preble County Pork Festival canceled; leaders cite rising costs...
4
Drivers in deadly crash of two semis on I-75 identified
5
Mask mandate lifted at CVG airport and on buses in Cincinnati area