OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 480,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-6

(three, six, six)

Pick 4 Midday

6-4-6-2

(six, four, six, two)

Pick 5 Midday

7-9-1-6-9

(seven, nine, one, six, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000

