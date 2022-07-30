OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000
7-3-0
(seven, three, zero)
8-3-1-2
(eight, three, one, two)
5-6-1-7-0
(five, six, one, seven, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
