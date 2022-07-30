dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-0

(seven, three, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-1-2

(eight, three, one, two)

Pick 5 Midday

5-6-1-7-0

(five, six, one, seven, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

In Other News
1
‘It’s showing love’: Clark County continues outpouring of support for...
2
Turkey at Clark County Fair brings in $5K; young girl to donate...
3
Foster parent convicted of murder in death of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel...
4
NEW DETAILS: Warrant issued, mental health check made for man days...
5
U.S. Postal Service looking to fill hundreds of positions in SW Ohio
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top