OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
9-2-8
(nine, two, eight)
8-7-6-5
(eight, seven, six, five)
6-4-9-3-9
(six, four, nine, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000
