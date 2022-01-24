OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $396 million
8-6-2
(eight, six, two)
2-1-4
(two, one, four)
0-5-6-6
(zero, five, six, six)
2-6-3-7
(two, six, three, seven)
8-6-0-7-4
(eight, six, zero, seven, four)
0-0-1-0-4
(zero, zero, one, zero, four)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
11-15-21-25-32
(eleven, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
Ohio National Guard assists Springfield Regional Medical Center
2
Care delayed for many as COVID patients, mostly unvaccinated, flood...
3
P&G again hikes prices; brands such as Tide, Gain, Downy are impacted
4
103-year-old Springfield WWII veteran dies days before his birthday
5
Franklin man accused of stealing from laundromat coin machines, taking...