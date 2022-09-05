OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-1

(nine, six, one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-3-4

(five, one, three, four)

Pick 5 Midday

9-0-3-0-4

(nine, zero, three, zero, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 159,000,000

