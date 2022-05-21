OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 143,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-2-3

(seven, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-0-2

(eight, three, zero, two)

Pick 5 Midday

4-2-5-6-5

(four, two, five, six, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 117,000,000

