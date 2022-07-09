dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 440,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-5-6

(two, five, six)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-6-5

(five, three, six, five)

Pick 5 Midday

3-2-2-8-3

(three, two, two, eight, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000

