OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $347 million
0-9-4
(zero, nine, four)
5-0-1-7
(five, zero, one, seven)
6-8-4-9-4
(six, eight, four, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $48 million
