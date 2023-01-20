OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
0-7-3
(zero, seven, three)
1-4-3-0
(one, four, three, zero)
3-9-9-6-0
(three, nine, nine, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000
