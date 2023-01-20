OH Lottery

BreakingNews
DCDC hires interim executive director
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-7-3

(zero, seven, three)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-3-0

(one, four, three, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

3-9-9-6-0

(three, nine, nine, six, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000

