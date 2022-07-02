BreakingNews
Crash involving 2 semi trucks closes down I-70 lanes; one lane reopened
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 370,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-0-2

(eight, seven, zero, two)

Pick 5 Midday

9-7-4-3-9

(nine, seven, four, three, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

In Other News
1
Policy, public awareness keys to reducing secondhand smoke exposure...
2
Power grid serving most of Indiana at ‘high risk of energy emergencies’...
3
Mama hippo on ‘birth watch’ as Cincinnati Zoo preps for Fiona’s sibling
4
Duke Energy seeks regulatory review of natural gas rates
5
Kings Island’s 4th of July fireworks shows to include lighted drones
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top