OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
0-4-7
(zero, four, seven)
6-1-2-9
(six, one, two, nine)
1-5-2-2-3
(one, five, two, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
In Other News
1
Save on gas with these apps and reward programs
2
Springfield looking to move forward with construction of new fire...
3
Land of Illusion contests federal lawsuit dismissal
4
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
5
Medical helicopter called to crash between motorcycle, car in Clark...