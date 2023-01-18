BreakingNews
Free college program behind huge enrollment growth at Central State in peril
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-0

(three, one, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

4-5-0-7

(four, five, zero, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

2-9-9-6-7

(two, nine, nine, six, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000

In Other News
1
Lakota Local Schools superintendent announces resignation
2
Dayton man killed in pedestrian crash on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp.
3
New shopping destination coming to Liberty Twp.
4
Widow of slain Clark County deputy: ‘I don’t want this to happen to...
5
Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard run during Bengals playoff game spurs T-shirt...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top