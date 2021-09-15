OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $405 million
3-9-5
(three, nine, five)
1-7-8-7
(one, seven, eight, seven)
6-3-0-6-2
(six, three, zero, six, two)
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
