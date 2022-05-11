OH Lottery

BreakingNews
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $99 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-8

(seven, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-8-6-8

(zero, eight, six, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

6-2-2-2-3

(six, two, two, two, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

