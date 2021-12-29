Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $221 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-7

(four, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

6-7-3-5

(six, seven, three, five)

Pick 5 Midday

7-6-7-5-8

(seven, six, seven, five, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $441 million

In Other News
1
GameWorks at Newport on the Levee has permanently closed
2
18-year-old Springfield driver dies in 2-car crash
3
Graeter’s makes ‘Boldy Bearcat’ a permanent ice cream flavor
4
Happy Birthday, John Legend! Celebrating the Springfield native as he...
5
Maineville bar patrons may get free rides home on New Year’s Eve
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top