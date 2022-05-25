OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 157,000,000
1-8-0
(one, eight, zero)
6-8-9-0
(six, eight, nine, zero)
5-0-1-3-0
(five, zero, one, three, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000
