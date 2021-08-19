OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $256 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-2-7

(three, two, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-7-8-9

(four, seven, eight, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

2-6-0-3-0

(two, six, zero, three, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $290 million

