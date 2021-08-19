OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $256 million
3-2-7
(three, two, seven)
4-7-8-9
(four, seven, eight, nine)
2-6-0-3-0
(two, six, zero, three, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $290 million
