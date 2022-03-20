OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $39 million
6-0-4
(six, zero, four)
0-3-2-6
(zero, three, two, six)
4-3-3-2-5
(four, three, three, two, five)
Estimated jackpot: $156 million
