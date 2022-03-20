Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $39 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-2-6

(zero, three, two, six)

Pick 5 Midday

4-3-3-2-5

(four, three, three, two, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $156 million

In Other News
1
No ID yet as police investigate body found in West Chester pond
2
Police arrive, stop robbery at Springfield gas station as pair beat...
3
Mason police ask for help finding two teenagers
4
Documents appear to debunk $200K Butler County auditor consulting fee...
5
New Carlisle man accused of beating son who lost consciousness, quit...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top