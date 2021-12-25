OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
1-7-3
(one, seven, three)
7-9-0-7
(seven, nine, zero, seven)
5-0-7-4-9
(five, zero, seven, four, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $400 million
