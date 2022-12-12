OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
6-9-6
(six, nine, six)
1-3-0-9
(one, three, zero, nine)
2-8-7-8-7
(two, eight, seven, eight, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 124,000,000
