dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-6

(six, nine, six)

Pick 4 Midday

1-3-0-9

(one, three, zero, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

2-8-7-8-7

(two, eight, seven, eight, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 124,000,000

In Other News
1
‘The Bikeriders’ awarded $9M tax credit to film in state
2
Miami University students helping relieve local school staffing...
3
Warren Co. emergency response teams volunteer, help with rescues...
4
Electric lawn mower manufacturer expands to 100,000-square foot...
5
New Springfield nonprofit to host holiday event for kids
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top