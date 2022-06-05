dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 46 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-1

(nine, eight, one)

Pick 4 Midday

4-0-5-8

(four, zero, five, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-1-4-6-2

(nine, one, four, six, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 198,000,000

In Other News
1
Video: Miami University’s summer break sees $169M of new construction
2
UPDATE: Missing Springfield man is safe, returned home
3
Former NFL player will compete in U.S. Open qualifier at Springfield...
4
Deadly Walmart shooting: Suspect’s bond reduced to $900K
5
Ford’s Garage restaurant considers Liberty Twp. in expansion plans
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top