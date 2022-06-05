OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
9-8-1
(nine, eight, one)
4-0-5-8
(four, zero, five, eight)
9-1-4-6-2
(nine, one, four, six, two)
Estimated jackpot: 198,000,000
